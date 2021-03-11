Srinagar: Involved in sarpanch's murder, 3 'hybrid' LeT militants caught

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 23

The police have made a significant breakthrough in unearthing a militant network in north Kashmir after arresting three “hybrid militants” of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), said to be involved in the killing of a senior panchayat member. Baramulla SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat identified them as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Mohammad Akbar Parray, all residents of Goshbugh, Pattan.

On April 15, Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead at Chanderhama village in Pattan sub-district.

The accused informed that the directions for the murder were given by LeT militants Yusuf Kantru and Hilal Sheikh (both killed last month by the Budgam police) and the task was executed by an intruding militant, Gulzar Ganaie (killed in a Bandipora encounter), and Umar Lone of Wussan (at large), the SSP said. The three arrested men were part of the conspiracy.

Arms and ammunition, including three Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds, have been seized.

The police investigation had led to the arrest of several suspected persons, including Muhammad Afzal and Mehraj ud Din Dar of Hajin area of Bandipora district. According to the police, Afzal is the prime conspirator who had tasked multiple sleeper cells with identifying and attacking specific targets to spread violence in Kashmir.

“Both have been found involved in several such modules and are already under arrest,” the police said.

SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat said the three hybrid terrorists had been planning the conspiracy for about six to seven months. “The current case has links to a grenade attack on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Palhallan last year. The main conspirator in that case was Mohammad Afzal. In the killing of sarpanch as well, links to Afzal have come forward,” he said.

“Several other attacks and modules have links with this individual, who is a sort of fountainhead character, directing multiple sleeper cells and hybrid terrorist modules, providing them arms and ammunition as well as executing attacks,” the SSP said. The three arrested terrorists had also obtained arms and ammunition from Afzal before the latter was arrested, Bhat said.

The police said the arrests had solved another sensational case in Baramulla and foiled major terror plots.

According to the J&K police, hybrid militants are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

