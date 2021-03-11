Srinagar: Jawan detained at airport for carrying grenade

PTI

Srinagar: An Army man was detained at the airport after a live grenade was reportedly found in his baggage, officials said. Balaji Sampath of Tamil Nadu was scheduled to travel to Chennai by an IndiGo flight. He has been handed over to Humhama police post for investigation, officials said. PTI

Woman commits suicide

Jammu: A 30-year-old woman jumped off Gujjar Nagar bridge over Tawi river to end her life on Monday. Saira Bano of Narwal was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead, officials said.