Srinagar-Leh highway shut

Jammu, November 1
Snow on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday disrupted the traffic flow in parts of the Union Territories. The Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed due to snowfall at Zojila Pass, shutting Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, because of which no traffic was allowed to proceed to Ladakh from Kashmir.
A traffic police spokesperson said the traffic was smooth on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and the Mughal road. There is a possibility of intermittent light-to-moderate rain and snowfall (1-2 inches) over higher reaches, the MeT Centre, Srinagar, stated. Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said the traffic was smooth in the landslide prone area of Panthyal on the Jammu-Srinagar NH.
