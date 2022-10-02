Srinagar: Man held for rape, extortion

ANI

Srinagar, October 1

The police on Saturday arrested a man, claiming to be a scribe, for allegedly raping a girl and extorting money from her.

As per an official statement from the Srinagar police, accused Nadeem Ahmed Ganie from Qazibagh had lured her through a WhatsApp group that was made for people seeking help.

He forced her into a sexual relationship after “sedating” her. The victim alleged that he had also clicked her objectionable pictures and blackmailed her into handing over her gold ornaments to him besides establishing physical relations many times.

The Women Police Station has registered a case under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.