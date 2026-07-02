Srinagar MC Commissioner inspects water tanker fleet, sprinkler units

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Faz Lul Haseeb today conducted a comprehensive inspection of the corporation’s Tattoo Ground Yard, Batamaloo, to review the operational readiness, maintenance standards, and deployment of the water tanker fleet and sprinkler units for ensuring efficient delivery of essential civic services across Srinagar.

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During the inspection, the Commissioner thoroughly reviewed the condition, functionality, maintenance, and serviceability of the water tanker fleet to ensure its adequate availability for supplying potable water to water-scarce areas on demand, maintaining public fountains and meeting the operational requirements of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra. He also assessed the operational efficiency and deployment of sprinkler units engaged in the irrigation and maintenance of parks, gardens, medians, roadside plantations and other green spaces developed across the city.

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Emphasising the importance of a fully functional municipal fleet, Haseeb directed the concerned officers to ensure that all water tankers and sprinkler units remain in optimum operational condition through regular maintenance, preventive servicing, timely repairs and continuous monitoring. He stressed the need for scientific fleet management, optimum utilisation of available resources and systematic deployment to ensure prompt, reliable and uninterrupted delivery of civic services across the city.

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Reaffirming the Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s commitment to responsive, efficient, and citizen-centric urban governance, the Commissioner stated that SMC will continue to strengthen its operational capabilities, modernise its infrastructure, and maintain the highest standards of public service delivery to meet the growing needs and expectations of the people of Srinagar.