Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi questions govt over 'warnings' to protesting medical interns

Amid his escalating differences with his own party—the National Conference (NC) —Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday questioned the alleged warning issued by health authorities to protesting MBBS and BDS interns of medical colleges and hospitals to resume their duties.

The MBBS and BDS interns have been on strike for the past seven days in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding an enhancement in their stipend.

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Ruhullah shot off separate letters to Health Minister Sakina Itoo and principals of medical colleges in the Union territory, questioning the intent behind issuing the alleged warning to the striking interns.

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“The interns stated their case, you accepted it was genuine, the Chief Minister’s Advisor gave a date. Now I am told that principals of our medical colleges have begun warning interns of consequences if they do not return to duty. That is not a change in the government’s position. It is a change in its method,” the MP said in the letter to the Health Minister.

He questioned the Minister about the alleged warning and asked, “On whose instruction has this begun? If it has come from the department, I would like to know who authorised it and on what reasoning. If it has not — if principals are acting on their own reading of what the Government wants from them — then that too is something you should want to know, and to correct.”

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He said that a government that has publicly called a demand genuine, while privately directing its institutional heads to pressure those making it, is speaking in two voices. “That will be noticed, and it will cost more than the stipend ever would,” Ruhullah stated.

The MP said these are young people who have given nine years to becoming doctors and who staff casualty wards through the night. “To protest peacefully is their constitutional right, and they do not forfeit it by wearing a white coat. Whatever is being said to them in the corridors of these colleges should stop, and you are the one who can stop it,” he stressed.

MBBS and BDS interns across government medical colleges and hospitals last Monday launched an indefinite strike, demanding that their monthly stipend be raised from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

He reminded the Minister that the government has agreed to the demands of the interns. “You have agreed. The Chief Minister has agreed. A committee agreed in 2023. What has never been produced is an order on paper — the amount, the date it takes effect, and a line stating that no intern will be penalised for having stood outside these colleges. These young doctors have been given assurances before and watched them dissolve. That, and nothing else, is why they are still sitting outside,” the MP stated.

In his letter to the principals of the medical colleges of J&K, Ruhullah said that the dispute will end with the stipend being revised, “because everyone with the authority to decide has already said it should be. What will remain is what was said in these weeks, and by whom. Your students will remember whether their college stood with them.”