Srinagar: NIA makes 12th arrest in narco-terror case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 29

The NIA on Monday arrested 12th accused in connection with the Handwara narco-terrorism case. The accused has been identified as Abdul Rauf Badan, 45, of Amarohi village in Tangdhar of Kupwara district. An NIA spokesperson informed that Rauf had been nabbed for his involvement in supplying narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through the LoC, adjacent to Amarohi, by concealing consignments in vegetable-laden vehicles.

“He is the key operator of an LeT module, working at the behest of Pakistani handlers,” the NIA said.

Badan had been collecting narcotic consignments from Pakistani handlers and delivering the same to the other co-accused, officials said.

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 at the Handwara police station. The NIA took it over on June 23, 2020 by re-registering the case. Earlier, a chargesheet was submitted against 11 persons in the NIA special court of Jammu. Further investigation into the case is in progress, the official added.

Supplied drugs, arms

Abdul Rauf Badan has been involved in supplying drugs, arms and ammunition in J&K that he received from Pakistan.

#Kupwara