Srinagar: Omar Abdullah hopes for fiscal boost after GST meet

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday attended the 57th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. Officials said that, in his capacity as Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that the decisions taken by the Council would further strengthen the Union Territory’s fiscal position, support economic growth and accelerate development and public welfare.
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