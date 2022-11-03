Srinagar: One missing as boat capsizes in Wular Lake

Srinagar: A person went missing while two were rescued when a boat capsized in Wular Lake on Wednesday. Officials said the boat capsized in Banyari area. “Two persons were rescued while the third one is still missing. The rescue operation is going on,” officials added. IANS

Light rain, snow likely at isolated places in J&K

Srinagar: The weatherman here predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in J&K for Thursday. The weather was mainly cloudy in the UT. Srinagar had 5° Celsius and Pahalgam 0.2° Celsius as the minimum temperature. ians