Srinagar: One missing as boat capsizes in Wular Lake

Srinagar: A person went missing while two were rescued when a boat capsized in Wular Lake on Wednesday. Officials said the boat capsized in Banyari area. “Two persons were rescued while the third one is still missing. The rescue operation is going on,” officials added. IANS
Light rain, snow likely at isolated places in J&K
Srinagar: The weatherman here predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in J&K for Thursday. The weather was mainly cloudy in the UT. Srinagar had 5° Celsius and Pahalgam 0.2° Celsius as the minimum temperature. ians
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report
Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm