DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Srinagar police attach assets worth Rs 13.5 crore in anti-drug crackdown

Srinagar police attach assets worth Rs 13.5 crore in anti-drug crackdown

Action carried out by police stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, Srinagar Police have attached residential properties and a vehicle worth nearly Rs 13.50 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The action was carried out by police stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar as part of a coordinated effort targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Police said the properties were identified during financial investigations and attached under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act after following due legal procedures.

Advertisement

The largest attachment was made by Khanyar Police, which seized four residential properties and a Volkswagen Polo car with a combined value of about Rs 8 crore. These include a three-storeyed house belonging to Aijaz Ahmad Bhat at Budoobagh valued at Rs 1.60 crore, a three-storeyed house owned by Majid Ashraf Wani at Sheeshgari Mohalla valued at Rs 2.50 crore, and two houses belonging to Shabir Ahmad Bangroo valued at Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 1.10 crore, respectively. A Volkswagen Polo worth Rs 6.50 lakh, linked to Aaqib Hyder Khan, was also attached.

Pantha Chowk police attached a residential house at Khanmoh worth Rs 1.24 crore belonging to Saqib Bashir Bhat alias Sakpal, who is linked to NDPS cases registered at Pampore, Banihal and Khrew police stations.

Advertisement

Shalteng police attached assets worth Rs 1.21 crore, including two residential houses along with one kanal of land belonging to Danish Ahmad Bhatt. Investigators identified the property as being allegedly acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking.

Safakadal Police attached a three-storeyed residential house worth Rs 10.15 lakh belonging to Faizan Firdous Khanday. The property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised drug trafficking network.

Ahmadnagar Police attached two residential houses linked to accused Adil Ahmad Patoo, valued at Rs 1 crore and Rs 80 lakh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Soura Police attached a residential house worth Rs 1.18 crore belonging to accused Khalid Nazir Chiloo. Police said the property was identified during financial investigations as being allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

Officials described the action as part of the continuing campaign against narcotics networks and efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting the illegal drug trade.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts