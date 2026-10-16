Srinagar police attach assets worth Rs 13.5 crore in anti-drug crackdown

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, Srinagar Police have attached residential properties and a vehicle worth nearly Rs 13.50 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The action was carried out by police stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar as part of a coordinated effort targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

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Police said the properties were identified during financial investigations and attached under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act after following due legal procedures.

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The largest attachment was made by Khanyar Police, which seized four residential properties and a Volkswagen Polo car with a combined value of about Rs 8 crore. These include a three-storeyed house belonging to Aijaz Ahmad Bhat at Budoobagh valued at Rs 1.60 crore, a three-storeyed house owned by Majid Ashraf Wani at Sheeshgari Mohalla valued at Rs 2.50 crore, and two houses belonging to Shabir Ahmad Bangroo valued at Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 1.10 crore, respectively. A Volkswagen Polo worth Rs 6.50 lakh, linked to Aaqib Hyder Khan, was also attached.

Pantha Chowk police attached a residential house at Khanmoh worth Rs 1.24 crore belonging to Saqib Bashir Bhat alias Sakpal, who is linked to NDPS cases registered at Pampore, Banihal and Khrew police stations.

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Shalteng police attached assets worth Rs 1.21 crore, including two residential houses along with one kanal of land belonging to Danish Ahmad Bhatt. Investigators identified the property as being allegedly acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking.

Safakadal Police attached a three-storeyed residential house worth Rs 10.15 lakh belonging to Faizan Firdous Khanday. The property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised drug trafficking network.

Ahmadnagar Police attached two residential houses linked to accused Adil Ahmad Patoo, valued at Rs 1 crore and Rs 80 lakh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Soura Police attached a residential house worth Rs 1.18 crore belonging to accused Khalid Nazir Chiloo. Police said the property was identified during financial investigations as being allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

Officials described the action as part of the continuing campaign against narcotics networks and efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting the illegal drug trade.