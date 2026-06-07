Srinagar police attach properties worth Rs 3.5 cr under NDPS Act

The Srinagar police on Saturday said it had attached properties worth Rs 3.5 crore of drug peddlers.

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The police stated that under the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan’, they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.5 crore belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the NDPS Act, 1985.

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In the first case, the Nigeen police attached an immovable property worth Rs 1.30 crore, which comprises a double-storey residential house along with land situated at Habbak Crossing, Hazratbal, belonging to Rahil Manzoor Malla of Hazratbal.

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In a separate action, the Soura police attached a residential house worth Rs 2.20 crore under section 68-F of the NDPS Act belonging to Adil Rashid Gudoo, Upper Soura, who was involved in illicit trafficking of narcotics.

Both properties were identified as illegally acquired assets derived from proceeds generated through drug trafficking activities, the police said.

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Accordingly, the properties have been formally attached/frozen under the provisions of the NDPS Act. “The attachment orders prohibit the owners from selling, transferring, leasing, alienating, altering, disposing of or creating any third-party interest in the said properties pending further legal proceedings,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar Police carried out a special “destruction drive” against Wild Bung near Shamshan Bhoomi, Karanagar. The police said cannabis spread across the area was identified and destroyed by to prevent its misuse for narcotic purposes and to curb drug menace. The drive was conducted as part of the proactive measures being undertaken by the Srinagar Police to eradicate illegal narcotic substances and create awareness among the public regarding the harmful effects of drugs on society, particularly the youth.