Srinagar police attach properties worth Rs 6.22 crore in six NDPS cases

In one of the actions, Police Station Nigeen attached a double-storeyed residential house along with land at Danihama, Hazratbal, valued at around Rs 1.10 crore.

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The property belongs to Mubashir Ashiq, a resident of Saderbal, Hazratbal, and was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act in connection with a case registered under Sections 8 and 21 of the Act.

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According to police, the property was found during investigation to have been acquired through proceeds generated from illegal drug trafficking. The attachment order bars its sale, transfer, lease, alteration or creation of any third-party interest.

In a separate case, Police Station Zakura attached a residential house and land worth approximately Rs 1.14 crore at Mulphaq Abu Baker Colony, Hazratbal. The property belongs to Zubair Ahmad Rather, a resident of Lariyal, Tral, and was attached in connection with an NDPS case registered under Sections 8 and 20 of the Act.

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Police Station Shalteng also froze a house and 11.5 marlas of land valued at around Rs 1 crore belonging to Mohammad Altaf Dar of Dilawar Colony, Mujgund. Investigators found the property had been acquired using proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Another major action was taken by Police Station Ahmad Nagar, which attached a residential property valued at approximately Rs 2.2 crore belonging to Owais Ahmad Mir of Baghat Shoora, Srinagar. The case is registered under Sections 8, 21, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Similarly, Police Station Lal Bazar attached a double-storeyed residential house along with 3.5 marlas of land, valued at over Rs 35 lakh, belonging to Waseem Ahmad Langoo of Sheikh Colony, Lal Bazar.

In yet another case, Police Station Shalteng froze a single-storeyed residential house and six marlas of land worth approximately Rs 43 lakh belonging to Riyaz Ahmad Bhat of Panzinara, Srinagar. The property was found to have been acquired from proceeds of drug trafficking and was frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Police said the action reflects its ongoing strategy of targeting not only drug traffickers but also the assets generated through the illicit narcotics trade in order to dismantle the financial foundations of such networks.