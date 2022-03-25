Srinagar: Properties of aides of ultras to be attached

PTI

Srinagar, March 24

The police on Thursday warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates would be attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “The process has been started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for terrorism as per Section 2(G) & 25 of the ULP (UAPA) Act,” the Srinagar police wrote on its Twitter handle.

The police said properties would be attached as per the law apart from legal action in such cases. “Don’t give shelter or harbour terrorists or terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments,” it added. —