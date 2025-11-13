DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Srinagar records coldest night of season so far at -2.1°C

Srinagar records coldest night of season so far at -2.1°C

The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of -3.8°C

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:18 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
The mercury dropped across Kashmir, with night temperatures remaining below the freezing point at most places and Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department officials said on Thursday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday night was over three degrees below the season's normal.

Except for south Kashmir's Kokernag, which recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius, all other weather stations across the valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures, the MeT officials said.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

The mercury settled at a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till November 15 and said the night temperature is likely to drop further.

It said there is a possibility of light rain and snow in the higher reaches at isolated places in Kashmir on November 16.

