Srinagar records hottest day of season at 33.3 degrees, makes orchardists, farmers happy

Srinagar, June 21
A day before the summer solstice, J&K's Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season so far at 33.3 degrees Celsius as the MeT office said on Wednesday that maximum temperatures could rise further in the coming days.
"At 33.3 degrees on Tuesday, Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season so far. There is a likelihood of maximum temperatures rising further in the coming days," a MeT department official said.
Having faced an inclement season with unusual drop in temperatures during the beginning of this month, hotter days are seen as a blessing by orchardists and farmers as hot summer is essential for fruit trees and paddy to grow.
Srinagar had 19.7, Pahalgam 10.6 and Gulmarg 13.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Kargil in Ladakh region had 12.8 and Leh 9 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 30.5, Katra 25.2, Batote 21.2, Banihal 29 and Bhaderwah 19.2 as the minimum temperature.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi
In a video message on the occasion of the International Day ...
India has more promise than any other large country, Elon Musk says after meeting PM Modi
Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk says he is...
Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India
'Twitter doesn't have a choice but to obey local governments...
Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi
They say friends can and should discuss their differences in...
Something wrong with UN sanctions regime, India says on China blocking designation of Mumbai attacks mastermind as global terrorist
Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary UN (Political) at MEA, was sp...