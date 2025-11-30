Srinagar records minus 4.4°C as cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

The cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified as the night temperatures fell at most places in the valley owing to open skies, meteorological department officials said on Sunday.

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4°C on Saturday night, down from minus 3.1°C.

The minimum temperature last night was slightly above the season’s coldest night recorded in the city when mercury had plunged to minus 4.5°C on Thursday night.

The Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley on Saturday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6.6°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C. The mercury settled at minus 5.0°C in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

South Kashmir’s Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2°C, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.6°C and Gulmarg minus 1.4°C.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10.