Srinagar Smart City CEO reviews traffic scenario

The Chief Executive Officer of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Owais Ahmed, chaired a detailed review of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), with particular focus on the Karanagar stretch—a busy road feeding prominent hospitals—SMHS and SKIMS Soura.

The meeting was attended by the SSP Srinagar (Traffic), Additional CEO, SSCL, and other senior officials from different departments.

The review meeting highlighted key strategies to deliver free vehicular and pedestrian movement through deployment of smart technology and real-time traffic solutions.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to achieve free-flow of vehicular as well as pedestrian movement through intelligent, responsive systems that not only manage traffic efficiently but also enhance the overall commuting experience for citizens,” said Ahmed.

As part of the ongoing efforts under the Smart City project, the ITMS is designed to bring a data-driven approach to traffic regulation. The CEO said several critical initiatives aimed at improving mobility across Srinagar, including real-time monitoring, high-definition CCTV cameras and traffic sensors have been installed at major intersections to monitor live traffic flow and detect violations.

Advertisement

Officials noted that Karan Nagar, due to its strategic location and high traffic volume, remains a top priority of ITMS optimisation.

The CEO assured that these technological upgrades, coupled with better enforcement and public cooperation, will significantly improve Srinagar’s traffic scenario in the coming months. “Our focus is to create a smarter, safer and more commuter-friendly Srinagar,” he said.

The ITMS project is part of a larger vision under the Smart City mission to make urban infrastructure in Srinagar responsive, efficient and sustainable.