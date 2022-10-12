Srinagar: Truck driver killed by shooting stone

Srinagar, October 11
The driver of a truck, identified as Toffiq Ahmad of Sitapur (UP), carrying fruit was killed on Tuesday by a shooting stone on J&K’s Mughal Road, the police said. — IANS
