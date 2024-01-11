Srinagar warmer than Delhi, Chandigarh

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 10

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, a 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir lasting 40 days from December 21 to January 31, has taken an unexpected turn this year. Contrary to expectations, Kashmir Valley has been witnessing warmer daytime temperatures compared to Delhi, with a prolonged dry spell and freezing cold nights.

On Tuesday, Srinagar saw higher temperature readings than Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Ludhiana. The city hit a peak temperature of 14.2°C, deviating 8.1°C from the usual average. In contrast, Delhi reported a maximum of 13.4°C, while Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Ludhiana stood at 10.5°C, 9.5°C, and 10.6°C, respectively.

Despite these relatively warmer days, night time temperatures across the valley remain bone-chilling. Srinagar, the summer capital, experienced a drop to -5.0°C overnight, lower than the previous night’s -2.4°C.

Other parts of Kashmir also saw significant dips in minimum temperatures. Qazigund, considered gateway of the Valley, recorded -4.4°C, tourist destination Pahalgam in South Kashmir saw -6.3°C, while border district Kupwara, around 100 north of Srinagar, registered -4.7°C, and Kokernag in south Kashmir stood at -2.4°C.

