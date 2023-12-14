Special Security Force man dies in road mishap in Jammu

Jammu, December 13
A Special Security Force (SSF) jawan was killed on Wednesday when his motorcycle hit a road barricade outside the Raj Bhavan here, officials said. Selection Grade Constable Ravi Kumar suffered serious head injuries after hitting the road barricade near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan at Panjtirthi.
The officials said Kumar, a resident of Jammu’s Nagrota area, was coming out of the Raj Bhavan when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the death and expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved family.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...