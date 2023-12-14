Special Security Force man dies in road mishap in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, December 13

A Special Security Force (SSF) jawan was killed on Wednesday when his motorcycle hit a road barricade outside the Raj Bhavan here, officials said. Selection Grade Constable Ravi Kumar suffered serious head injuries after hitting the road barricade near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan at Panjtirthi.

The officials said Kumar, a resident of Jammu’s Nagrota area, was coming out of the Raj Bhavan when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the death and expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved family.

