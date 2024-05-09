SSP conducts surprise check

Jammu, May 8
Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of Bishnah police station on Wednesday. During his visit, he checked various registers currently being maintained at the police station.
The SSP also visited a suspected drug hotspot at Kothey Bulandey Chorli village. Agreeing to the demand from the locals for establishing sentry post, the SSP instantly arranged the same from District Police Lines, Jammu.
