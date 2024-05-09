SSP conducts surprise check

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of Bishnah police station on Wednesday. During his visit, he checked various registers currently being maintained at the police station.

The SSP also visited a suspected drug hotspot at Kothey Bulandey Chorli village. Agreeing to the demand from the locals for establishing sentry post, the SSP instantly arranged the same from District Police Lines, Jammu.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu