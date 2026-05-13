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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SSP Jammu holds security review meeting, focuses on intelligence gathering

SSP Jammu holds security review meeting, focuses on intelligence gathering

Reiterates the department's "zero tolerance" policy against anti-social elements in the district

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess the prevailing security scenario and review the effectiveness of intelligence-gathering mechanisms across the district.

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The SSP reiterated the department's "zero tolerance" policy against anti-social elements in the district.

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The SSP stressed the importance of Human Intelligence (HUMINT), stating that effective policing largely depends on ground-level presence and maintaining a strong network of local sources.

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He said while technology remains an important tool, real-time intelligence from the field continues to play a crucial role in addressing emerging security challenges.

The SSP urged officers and field staff to continue working with dedication to ensure a safe, secure and drug-free environment for the public.

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The SSP directed officers to further strengthen grassroots connectivity and enhance intelligence coordination to ensure timely preventive action against anti-social and anti-national activities.

Officials said a major part of the review focused on the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the district. The SSP appreciated the role of the District Special Branch in identifying narcotics networks and facilitating recent breakthroughs against drug syndicates.

He said the proactive intelligence inputs significantly contributed to curbing the drug menace and maintaining communal harmony and peace in Jammu district

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