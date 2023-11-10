SSP suspends 2 cops for dereliction of duty

Jammu, November 9
Two police personnel of Jammu district were on Thursday suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for dereliction of duty.
A designated team of police officials was on routine night checking duty when a police vehicle was found abandoned while police personnel deployed for night duty were found absent.
Taking action, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar ordered suspension of two police personnel of Police Post Chinore.
The suspended police personnel are constable Jagdish Raj and constable Wasim Akram, who have been suspended with immediate effect.
SSP Jammu said that dereliction of duty shall not be tolerated and police personnel found slacking on duty shall be dealt strictly as per laid down norms of department.
