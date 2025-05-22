Stakeholders pin hopes on peaceful Amarnath Yatra to revive tourism

The Pahalgam terror attack dealt a severe blow to Kashmir’s tourism sector, which had been witnessing steady growth over the past couple of years. Now, stakeholders in the industry are hoping for a swift revival in Pahalgam and other parts of the Valley.

Following the attack and the subsequent rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, a large number of tourists cancelled their planned visits to the region. The cancellations came in unprecedented numbers, casting a shadow over the summer tourist season.

Although the situation is gradually improving and some tourists have begun to return, those associated with the industry say the road to recovery is long and uncertain.

In Pahalgam and other tourist destinations, hotels remain largely empty, with many having sent their staff on leave due to low occupancy.

Mushtaq Pahalgami, president of the Pahalgam Hotel and Guest House Owners Association, confirmed that tourist footfall has resumed—albeit in small numbers—but it will take significant time to restore normalcy. “Right now in Pahalgam, most sightseeing spots are closed, which is why we are not seeing many visitors,” he said.

He added that the association has reached out to several tour agencies outside Jammu and Kashmir, seeking support for the revival of tourism in Pahalgam.

Pahalgami emphasized that hopes are now pinned on the successful conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin in July. “We are hopeful that a peaceful Yatra will send a positive message and help attract tourists once again,” he said.

Abdul Waheed, head of the Ponywala Association in Pahalgam, echoed these concerns. He said there is currently no work for pony handlers, as tourist inflow has almost entirely dried up. “Pahalgam is nothing without tourists. We are praying for their return in large numbers,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, assured that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. However, he acknowledged that the government is not actively working on tourism revival at present, stating that they are waiting for the situation to stabilise further.

A local hotelier described the current state of the industry as a “difficult phase.” “We don’t expect the situation to return to the pre-April 22 levels anytime soon. While things are slowly returning to normal, it will take time to see a full revival of the tourism industry,” he said.

The impact of the Pahalgam attack has extended beyond hotels and restaurants. According to sources, the number of daily flights operating at Srinagar Airport has dropped sharply—from around 50 flights before the attack to just 21.

Rauf Tramboo, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, said the current summer tourism season is nearly lost. “We are now focusing on the Amarnath Yatra. After that, we will turn our attention to the autumn season and make efforts to revive the tourism sector then,” he said.