DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Stand as shield between terrorist forces, citizens: Sinha to 29 new police officers

Stand as shield between terrorist forces, citizens: Sinha to 29 new police officers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha presents an appointment letter to a police officer in Srinagar on Friday. ANI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday handed over appointment letters to 29 newly selected officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the appointment letters were not mere documents but carried the extraordinary weight of trust reposed by citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

He described the appointment letter as an invitation to serve, a pledge to safeguard the dignity, security and future of the people, and a symbol of responsibility entrusted to the officers.

Advertisement

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the Lieutenant Governor lauded their perseverance in overcoming an intense and transparent selection process conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

The Lieutenant Governor reminded the newly appointed officers that their journey had only begun. Their mission, he said, was not personal success but service to the people, protection of citizens and upholding the rule of law. He underlined the evolving nature of challenges, including terrorism, radicalisation and new methods of terror financing through cryptocurrency and money laundering. He urged the officers to act as sentinels of both Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

Advertisement

“After your training, when you wear the khaki uniform, you will stand as a protective shield between the terrorist forces and organisations across the border and the ordinary citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. You will be the guardians of the dreams of every citizen, and this is no small responsibility. I believe that protecting every citizen is one of the greatest responsibilities that any democracy can entrust to its officers. My expectation of you is that you will ensure a fear-free environment for every citizen,” he said.

Highlighting the ethos of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Lieutenant Governor praised the devotion, sacrifice and courage of senior officers who have safeguarded peace and harmony over decades. He urged the newly appointed officers to combine authority with compassion, uphold communal harmony and protect the rights of the most vulnerable.

Reiterating the guiding principle “Do not harass the innocent; do not spare the guilty”, he called upon them to wear the “khaki uniform with pride, but keep their conscience closer to their hearts”.

“You will possess authority, and you must combine that authority with the values of compassion so that human sensitivity remains an essential part of all your actions. You must resolve that, regardless of how difficult circumstances may become, you will choose integrity and duty. Always remember that the respect commanded by the uniform depends on the honesty, courage and conduct of the officers who wear it,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts