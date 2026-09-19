Stand as shield between terrorist forces, citizens: Sinha to 29 new police officers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday handed over appointment letters to 29 newly selected officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the appointment letters were not mere documents but carried the extraordinary weight of trust reposed by citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

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He described the appointment letter as an invitation to serve, a pledge to safeguard the dignity, security and future of the people, and a symbol of responsibility entrusted to the officers.

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Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the Lieutenant Governor lauded their perseverance in overcoming an intense and transparent selection process conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

The Lieutenant Governor reminded the newly appointed officers that their journey had only begun. Their mission, he said, was not personal success but service to the people, protection of citizens and upholding the rule of law. He underlined the evolving nature of challenges, including terrorism, radicalisation and new methods of terror financing through cryptocurrency and money laundering. He urged the officers to act as sentinels of both Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

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“After your training, when you wear the khaki uniform, you will stand as a protective shield between the terrorist forces and organisations across the border and the ordinary citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. You will be the guardians of the dreams of every citizen, and this is no small responsibility. I believe that protecting every citizen is one of the greatest responsibilities that any democracy can entrust to its officers. My expectation of you is that you will ensure a fear-free environment for every citizen,” he said.

Highlighting the ethos of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Lieutenant Governor praised the devotion, sacrifice and courage of senior officers who have safeguarded peace and harmony over decades. He urged the newly appointed officers to combine authority with compassion, uphold communal harmony and protect the rights of the most vulnerable.

Reiterating the guiding principle “Do not harass the innocent; do not spare the guilty”, he called upon them to wear the “khaki uniform with pride, but keep their conscience closer to their hearts”.

“You will possess authority, and you must combine that authority with the values of compassion so that human sensitivity remains an essential part of all your actions. You must resolve that, regardless of how difficult circumstances may become, you will choose integrity and duty. Always remember that the respect commanded by the uniform depends on the honesty, courage and conduct of the officers who wear it,” he said.