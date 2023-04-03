Startup expo to be held in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said that a Startup expo in Udhampur district would be organised for two to three days so that there is awareness among the youth about new avenues.

He was interacting virtually with the members of the BJP from Udhampur and Ramban. He said that it is important that youth should be made aware about new avenues so that there is a change of mindset from government jobs.

Singh today held an online feedback session with his constituency representatives, comprising BJP district office-bearers of Ramban and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) team of Udhampur.

Jitendra Singh also suggested that the BJYM and Kisan Morcha members should come forward to extend the Aroma Mission and lavender cultivation.