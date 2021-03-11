State Investigation Agency conducts searches in hawala case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) today raided multiple locations and conducted searches in Kathua and Srinagar in connection with a hawala racket case involving former minister Babu Singh. Four locations in Kathua, including the house of the former minister and his associates, were also inspected by the SIA team. Sources informed that raids were conducted at nine locations in the UT.

Searches were conducted at the locations in J&K to know more about the connection of Babu Singh with Pakistan-based groups. Babu Singh was arrested on April 9 in Kathua after the police had caught a resident of Kashmir, Mohmmad Shareef Shah, in Jammu who was on his way to allegedly supply hawala money (Rs 7 lakh) to Babu Singh. Searches were also conducted at the house of Sidhant Sharma, an associate of Babu Singh. It was alleged that Sharma was the person who Singh had deputed to collect cash.