State Investigation Agency conducts searches to dismantle militant networks in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 6

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted multiple raids across Kashmir against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to Pakistan-based militant outfits.

Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits, the SIA conducted searches at houses of suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla.

The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the valley, the SIA said.

“We are investigating masterminds in Pakistan who with the active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and in connivance with a proscribed terrorist organisation of JeM have been activating their OGWs in J&K for initiating, organising and executing terror activities,” an SIA spokesperson said.

The Pakistani masterminds had been comprehensively identified, it said. “But their particulars, however, are being kept confidential,” the SIA said.

During the searches, the SIA said incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles having a bearing on the investigation had been seized.

Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation, the SIA added.

“The searches are aimed at dismantling the terror network in the valley by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism,” the SIA said.