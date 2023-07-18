State Investigation Agency raids in south Kashmir in terror-related case

Srinagar, July 18
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror-related case, officials said.
The raids were under way at multiple locations in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir, they said.
The searches by SIA sleuths accompanied by police personnel were a part of the agency's probe into a terror-related case, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning