State Investigation Agency raids in south Kashmir in terror-related case

PTI

Srinagar, July 18

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were under way at multiple locations in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir, they said.

The searches by SIA sleuths accompanied by police personnel were a part of the agency's probe into a terror-related case, the officials said.

