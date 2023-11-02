State probe agency completes 2 years of counter-terrorism ops

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 1

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) marked its second anniversary today, and in this short span, it has played a significant role towards achieving the ambitious goal of ‘zero terrorism’ in the region.

Established on November 1, 2021, as part of a comprehensive counter-terror strategy, the SIA was entrusted with the task of investigating and prosecuting terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir. It also serves as the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Over the past two years, the SIA has made significant progress. It registered 45 cases and assumed responsibility for an additional 12 cases from other police stations in Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation. Notably, it has charged 31 cases, leading to the arrest of 99 individuals involved in various aspects of terrorism.

The agency’s scope of work is extensive and includes the investigation of cases related to espionage, terror financing, narco-terrorism, terror acts, and minority killings. It has exposed the methods used by adversaries to fund terrorism, such as utilizing proceeds from narcotics and cryptocurrencies.

The SIA made significant breakthroughs in cases related to terror financing, including the arrest of nine individuals and the dismantling of a hawala network operating through Dubai with the use of crypto wallets. The agency successfully uncovered a narco-terror module operating under a complex criminal conspiracy, exposing the involvement of agencies in Pakistan hostile to India.

To combat the terror ecosystem effectively, the SIA conducted raids at 166 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and took legal measures to attach properties used for anti-national activities. The agency also actively pursues the investigation of long-pending cases, such as the three-decade-old murder of Neel Kanth Ganjoo, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to delivering justice, regardless of the case’s age.

The SIA launched an inquiry into a money laundering module, uncovering illicit proceeds exceeding Rs 85 crore and continuing to investigate the broader nexus behind the act.

The agency initiated a special drive to trace and produce before the courts all absconders in terrorism-related cases, including old TADA and POTA cases. Out of 734 identified absconders, 369 have been verified, and 82 have been traced.

