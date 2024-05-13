Statehood already promised, won’t waste time seeking it: Omar Abdullah

PTI

Srinagar, May 12

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is not an issue for his party in the Lok Sabha poll, asserting that it will get the statehood anyway in view of commitment by the prime minister and the Union home minister. Abdullah also said the results of the Lok Sabha polls will have an impact on the upcoming assembly elections in the UT.

“Statehood is not an issue for us. Our battle is not for statehood, we will get the statehood anyway. Why should we waste people’s time on an issue that the PM and the home minister is committed to?” Abdullah told reporters in Kupwara district where he was campaigning.

The former chief minister is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla which will vote on May 20.

“If this government somehow comes back to power, which seems increasingly impossible now, they are committed to restore statehood to J&K. If the government changes, which we are hoping for, our effort will be that we get full statehood before the assembly elections,” he added.

In response to a question, the NC leader said the results of the Lok Sabha elections will have an impact on assembly polls which are to be held before September 2024 in view of the directions of the Supreme Court. “This election will finish in June and we are hopeful that in August-September there will be assembly elections,” he said.

Omar said the party campaign in the ongoing polls is not focusing on development but the political issue with the Centre. “When we know that within two months assembly elections will happen, the NC manifesto and its candidates will be more focused on development. In this election, we are more focused on the political issue with the Centre,” he added.

