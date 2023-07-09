Statehood key to normalcy, says Karan Singh

Jammu, July 8
The political process has to be restored in J&K, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh said as he batted for early Assembly elections in the UT as well as reinstating its statehood. He also acknowledged that the law and order situation had become “better” in J&K, saying there had been a cessation of shutdown calls and Hurriyat fatwas.
But it cannot be claimed that there is 100 per cent control, Singh said. The Congress leader said that the political process and statehood had to be restored for normalcy. Statehood has to be restored. Only then (when statehood and political process is restored), we can say that total normalcy has set in (Jammu and Kashmir),” Singh said. He highlighted that panchayat elections had already taken place and now it was imperative to hold Assembly elections as soon as possible. He also noted that development projects were being implemented in the region.
