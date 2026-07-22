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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Statehood key to restoring J&K’s special status, says Omar; hits out at Opposition parties

Statehood key to restoring J&K’s special status, says Omar; hits out at Opposition parties

Said the absence of statehood effectively renders the State List meaningless

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI
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A day after the National Conference (NC) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, Chief Minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that statehood is the essential foundation for pursuing the restoration of J&K’s special status.

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Addressing reporters in Srinagar, Omar said the Delhi protest marked the beginning of a sustained political campaign and dismissed criticism from opposition parties that the NC should have first demanded the restoration of Article 370.

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“They tell us to bring back Article 370. I ask the educated people among them, what is the meaning of Article 370 without a state? What is the meaning of Article 371 without a state?” he said.

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Omar argued that any discussion on restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is meaningful only after statehood is reinstated.

“Whatever form the special status of Jammu and Kashmir may take, whether under Article 370 or in another form, it is ultimately about the distribution of powers between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir. That division cannot exist between the Centre and a Union Territory because a Union Territory has no powers of its own. All powers rest either with the Centre or the Lieutenant Governor,” he said.

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He said the absence of statehood effectively renders the State List meaningless.

“So where is the State List without a state? Everything becomes part of the Union List. That is why we say we must first lay the foundation. Only then can we build the structure,” he added.

Omar maintained that the NC had not abandoned its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, pointing out that his government had passed a resolution on the issue on the very first day of the Assembly session.

“That resolution is still alive. It can only be taken forward after we have statehood,” he said, while assuring the people that the party remained committed to the promises made to them.

Referring to Monday’s demonstration in the national capital, Omar said it was only the first phase of the party’s campaign. “I have said repeatedly that this is the beginning, not the end. The movement will continue. Under the leadership of Dr Farooq Abdullah, we will decide our future course of action. There will be more programmes, not only in Delhi but also across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He reiterated that the NC would continue reminding the Centre of its repeated assurances to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “We are firm in reminding the Government of India of the promise it made. We hope that sooner rather than later, Jammu and Kashmir will once again get the status of a state,” he said.

Omar also criticised opposition parties for refusing to join the NC’s protest and instead ridiculing the initiative. “Not only did they stay away, but they also made every attempt to belittle our efforts,” he said.

“I am saddened that those who call themselves sympathisers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir forget their sympathy at such moments. Instead of standing together on an issue that concerns the rights of the people, they chose to mock our efforts.”

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