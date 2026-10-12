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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Statehood promise to J&K may be fulfilled soon, says Union Minister Athawale

Statehood promise to J&K may be fulfilled soon, says Union Minister Athawale

Says the Union government has continued to support Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts since the abrogation of Article 370

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Sunday. PTI
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Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the Centre may take a decision on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days, reiterating an earlier assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Athawale said the Union government had continued to support Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in 2019.

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“When Article 370 was abrogated and two Union Territories were created, Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. It was a commitment of the Central Government, and it may be fulfilled in the coming days,” said Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India (RPI).

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Responding to a question on the National Conference government’s demand for restoration of statehood, the minister said the Centre would consider the issue, though he declined to specify any timeline.

“Our government will certainly think about it. Amit Shah had said that statehood would be restored when the time was right. Only the Prime Minister and the Home Minister know the exact timing. I understand there is a demand for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir and I will convey it to both leaders after returning to Delhi,” he said.

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Athawale also defended Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar against demands for his resignation over allegations of deliberate voter deletions.

“Out of the 13 crore voter deletions, nearly six crore were due to change of residence for various reasons. Gyanesh Kumar does not need to resign over the vote theft allegations,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s developmental initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, Athawale cited improvements in road infrastructure, national highways, tunnel projects and railway connectivity, saying the government remained committed to the region’s growth.

The minister also claimed that the security situation in the Union Territory had improved significantly after the abrogation of Article 370. “There has been a substantial reduction in violence. But whenever peace prevails, Pakistan attempts to disturb it,” he said, referring to last year’s Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Maintaining that India did not seek conflict with Pakistan, Athawale urged the neighbouring country to end support for terrorism and work towards peaceful relations.

He also referred to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), claiming that people there were dissatisfied with Pakistan’s administration. Pakistan, he said, should focus on economic development and the welfare of its citizens rather than fostering hostility towards India.

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