DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Statehood resolution may strain Centre-J&K ties, says LoP Sharma

Statehood resolution may strain Centre-J&K ties, says LoP Sharma

Said Home Minister Amit Shah expressed reservations over references in the resolution to J&K's pre-1953 constitutional position

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sunil Sharma, LoP, J&K Assembly. FILE
Advertisement
A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate restoration of statehood, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Tuesday said the move could impact relations between the National Conference government and the Centre.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Sharma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed reservations over references in the resolution to Jammu and Kashmir's pre-1953 constitutional position and earlier resolutions linked to restoration of special status and Article 370, while reaffirming that statehood remained a commitment of the Central Government.

Advertisement

"He showed displeasure about these things, that is, the pre-1953 position and also the special status. He also said that statehood is our commitment and we will give it," Sharma said.

Advertisement

Soon after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved the resolution in the Assembly last week, Sharma travelled to New Delhi and met Shah. The BJP has alleged that the National Conference was attempting to revive the 2000 autonomy resolution under the guise of seeking restoration of statehood.

Sharma maintained that passage of the resolution would adversely affect relations between the Centre and the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Describing the move as a "sin" committed by the ruling party, he alleged that it amounted to an "abuse" of the Constitution.

"We should find something in the law so that action is taken in this case, and in future it is not repeated in the country. It is a direct challenge to the Constitution, and it is not acceptable," he said.

The BJP leader also linked references to the pre-1953 constitutional arrangement with separatist politics and militancy. "It is the basic foundation of separatism and which creates terrorism... it means you want to push Kashmir into the same situation. It will give rise to stone-pelting and radicalisation," Sharma said.

The resolution adopted by the Assembly on Monday stated: "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India."

The resolution was passed amid protests by BJP legislators.

Referring to his meeting with the Home Minister, Sharma said Shah had told him that the Centre had succeeded in restoring normalcy in the region and cautioned against steps that could reverse those gains.

"We have eradicated the unrest from the region," Sharma quoted Shah as saying. "Such actions are sowing the seeds of unrest, which is a challenge for us."

Sharma said J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo should not forward the resolution to the Centre. “The Assembly has taken an invalid step by passing the resolution. The Chief Secretary shouldn’t forward it. The government has voting compulsions and wants to make voters happy. The Chief Secretary shouldn’t forward it further,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts