Statehood resolution may strain Centre-J&K ties, says LoP Sharma

Speaking to a group of journalists, Sharma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed reservations over references in the resolution to Jammu and Kashmir's pre-1953 constitutional position and earlier resolutions linked to restoration of special status and Article 370, while reaffirming that statehood remained a commitment of the Central Government.

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"He showed displeasure about these things, that is, the pre-1953 position and also the special status. He also said that statehood is our commitment and we will give it," Sharma said.

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Soon after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved the resolution in the Assembly last week, Sharma travelled to New Delhi and met Shah. The BJP has alleged that the National Conference was attempting to revive the 2000 autonomy resolution under the guise of seeking restoration of statehood.

Sharma maintained that passage of the resolution would adversely affect relations between the Centre and the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Describing the move as a "sin" committed by the ruling party, he alleged that it amounted to an "abuse" of the Constitution.

"We should find something in the law so that action is taken in this case, and in future it is not repeated in the country. It is a direct challenge to the Constitution, and it is not acceptable," he said.

The BJP leader also linked references to the pre-1953 constitutional arrangement with separatist politics and militancy. "It is the basic foundation of separatism and which creates terrorism... it means you want to push Kashmir into the same situation. It will give rise to stone-pelting and radicalisation," Sharma said.

The resolution adopted by the Assembly on Monday stated: "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India."

The resolution was passed amid protests by BJP legislators.

Referring to his meeting with the Home Minister, Sharma said Shah had told him that the Centre had succeeded in restoring normalcy in the region and cautioned against steps that could reverse those gains.

"We have eradicated the unrest from the region," Sharma quoted Shah as saying. "Such actions are sowing the seeds of unrest, which is a challenge for us."

Sharma said J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo should not forward the resolution to the Centre. “The Assembly has taken an invalid step by passing the resolution. The Chief Secretary shouldn’t forward it. The government has voting compulsions and wants to make voters happy. The Chief Secretary shouldn’t forward it further,” he said.