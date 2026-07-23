Stay away from water bodies, people urged

The Chenab river at Akhnoor and the Tawi in Jammu, along with other rivers in the region, were flowing above the danger mark on Wednesday following incessant rainfall in the area, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories.

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According to the latest flood monitoring data, the Chenab river at Akhnoor touched the danger mark at 5 pm, with the water level touching 35.8 ft — three notches above the alert level of 32 ft. The evacuation level is 42 ft.

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“The water level is continuously increasing. All agencies are monitoring the situation,” the officials said.

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The Tawi river was also flowing above the danger mark in Jammu, leading the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to launch public awareness measures at vulnerable locations.

NDRF personnel equipped with loudspeakers were deployed at the Gujjar Nagar bridge, warning people against venturing near the river, stopping on bridges, parking vehicles on river banks and taking selfies near the swollen waters.

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They urged residents to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety advisories to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Ujh river in Kathua district continued to flow above the danger level of 20 ft, followed by Tarnah nullah, which reached its danger mark of 4.5 ft, while the Basanter river in Samba touched the danger level of 4.6 ft.