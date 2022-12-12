Steps taken for welfare of differently abled: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working for those left out of mainstream by the previous governments. Addressing an event — Divyang Parivar Maha-Sammelan — organised by a social organisation (Saksham) in Kathua, he said steps had been taken by the Centre for the welfare of specially abled persons.

“Be that fee remission for differently abled in civil services examination, two choices of home cadre for those qualifying civil services examination, increase in reservation from 3% to 4% or increase in the Divyang pension among others,” he said.

The minister informed that 15,000 posts meant for specially abled, which were earlier lying vacant, were filled under a special drive. “This has been possible under the present BJP-led Central Government. PM Modi suggested that the term ‘divyang’ (divine body), instead of ‘viklang’, be used for persons with disabilities,” the minister said.

The minister further said that the government had repealed more than 1,600 obsolete and outdated laws which were a great hindrance in the development of the country and many such laws were either amended or repealed for the welfare of the specially abled, like the Divyang Pension Rules.

During the programme, Singh gave kits to TB patients adopted by him.