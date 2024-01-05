Steps to curb drug menace discussed

Jammu, January 4
Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary today chaired the meeting of district-level committee under Narco Coordination Centre where a range of issues related to the incidence of drug addiction, hot spots of drug abuse, measures being taken in the district, etc., were taken for detailed deliberations.
During the meeting, Poonch SSP Vinay Kumar gave a comprehensive brief on the steps taken to tackle the drug menace in the district. He also presented detailed information on the number of properties seized of the drug peddlers and other initiatives taken by the police in curbing the sale of drugs.
The DC directed principals of degree colleges to organise awareness programmes on drug de-addiction focusing on villages near LoC.
