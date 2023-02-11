‘Stone-pelters now into sports’: Thakur unveils Khelo India

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 10

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said on Friday that the Valley was earlier known for stone-throwing, but was now known for sports activities.

Addressing the inaugural function of Khelo India Winter Games at a Gulmarg ski resort, he said the local youth known earlier for stone-throwing were now engaged in sports, thereby making the nation proud of them.

The third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be held from February 10 to 14. Over 1,500 athletes from 29 states and Union Territories are competing in 11 sport disciplines in the winter games that will go on till Tuesday.

Field report positive Every district in J&K now has an indoor stadium and every village a playfield, which itself speaks about the change in situation. —Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

The opening ceremony remained electric. White pigeons were released in the air bringing forth the message of peace. Thakur launched 40 Khelo India centres and announced that a Centre of Excellence for winter sports would come up in the Valley soon.

“The J&K administration has changed the situation in three years which could not be done in 75 years. It is really a proud movement for all of us that Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the Khelo India Games for the third time.”

“Jammu and Kashmir will soon have a number of star athletes as the youth are highly engaged in games, be it football, wushu, cricket, skiing or other sports activities.

“Every district in J&K now has an indoor stadium and every village a playfield, which itself speaks of the change in situation,” the minister said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was also present at the inaugural function, said sports could be a vehicle of transformation for society and unite the people of the country. He said the sports infrastructure in J&K was now on a par with the top sporting states of the country.

“Sports can be a vehicle of transformation not only for an individual, but for a society as well,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said hosting the Khelo India Winter Games was a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir.