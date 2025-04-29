Stop demolishing houses of ultras, terror outfit TRF warns J&K police

Having backtracked from taking responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, The Resistance Front (TRF), the proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), has now issued a warning on its social media handle to J&K Police, to stop it from destroying houses of suspected terrorists.

The warning, which is the form of an audio clip reportedly from TRF commander Ahmad Salaar and titled as an emergency message to Kashmiris, says that blasting the houses of “revolutionaries” (referring to terrorists), shows the frustration of J&K Police, and that is why they are arresting “innocent people” and branding them as terrorists.

The message further says that the group would not be bogged down by such efforts of J&K Police. Rather, this will further embolden it to enhance efforts to free Kashmir. It goes on to say that revenge would be sought from J&K Police in the form of a house for a house and a family member for a family member.

In the past few days, houses of several suspected terrorists have been blasted across J&K by authorities, a step which is being seen as a retaliation by the police against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, on April 26, the TRF in a statement had backtracked from taking responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack after initially doing so.

“The Resistance Front (TRF) unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance. Shortly after the attack in Pahalgam, a brief and unauthorised message was posted from one of our digital platforms.”

The terror outfit had went on to claim that its website had been hacked by Indian cyber intelligence operatives.

“After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion – a familiar tactic in the Indian state’s digital warfare arsenal. We are conducting a full investigation to trace the breach and early indicators suggest fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives. This is not the first time India has manufactured chaos for political gain,” TRF had said further.

NIA has officially taken over the probe into the terror attack and it is currently examining witnesses.

As many as 26 persons had been killed in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow after terrorists, whose number is uncertain, had fired upon a large group of picnickers and visitors on April 22.