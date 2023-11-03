Stop ‘mass arrests’, says Lone

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 2

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone has called on the authorities to cease their alleged practice of “collective punishment” against Kashmiris. Lone’s appeal comes amidst a wave of concern regarding the recent “rounding up” of individuals by the police over the past 24 hours.

Lone, as stated in a release by his party, also expressed his vehement disapproval of the alleged detention of numerous individuals, spanning across age groups.

He said, “In the name of OGWs (overground workers), hundreds of people have been rounded up in the last 24 hours. These are people who may have had a past in militancy but are now law-abiding citizens for the last 2 decades. For a mistake that they made, are they going to be punished eternally for all times to come.”

He questioned the efficacy of such an approach in a conflict-ridden region and advocated for a more nuanced and micro-level investigation.

“Kashmiris are in the process of breaking free from a vicious cycle of violence, and these macro policing events act as impediments to the exiting process,” he said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar