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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Stop sending me WhatsApp messages': Omar tells MLAs ahead of J&K Cabinet expansion

'Stop sending me WhatsApp messages': Omar tells MLAs ahead of J&K Cabinet expansion

Jammu and Kashmir CM says ministerial list is ready after consulting Farooq Abdullah; expansion likely in first two to three days of next week

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:00 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during an event in Srinagar. PTI file
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday, said he had sought time from the L-G for a Cabinet expansion in the first two to three days of next week.

Omar also asked his party colleagues to “stop sending WhatsApp messages and refrain from approaching him or National Conference president Farooq Abdullah regarding the Cabinet expansion”, saying the decision on the new ministers had already been taken.

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“Yes, I discussed it (Cabinet expansion) with him. I asked him (L-G) for time for the expansion and requested him to fix the time in the first two to three days of next week. I intend to make some changes in the Council of Ministers. L-G sahab will fix the time, and the expansion will take place,” Omar said.

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He urged party colleagues not to approach him or Farooq Abdullah, saying the list had been finalised after consultations.

“The list is ready after consulting Mr Farooq Abdullah. There is no need to knock on Farooq Sahab’s door, my door or anyone else's door. The decision on who will become the minister has been made. I would like to request my colleagues to be patient,” Omar said.

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The Chief Minister said he had been receiving messages and letters from party MLAs seeking ministerial berths.

“I am getting so many WhatsApp messages and long letters, as if I do not know them. They are sending me their bio-data. The decision has been made. Please do not send me WhatsApp messages or call me. Please do not knock on my door. The reshuffle will take place in the next two to three days,” he said.

The Cabinet expansion will be the first since the National Conference returned to power after the 2024 Assembly elections.

The Omar Abdullah-led government, which has completed two years in office, has repeatedly maintained that its ability to take major policy decisions has been constrained by Jammu and Kashmir’s Union Territory status and the resulting dual-governance structure.

At present, the Council of Ministers comprises five members, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 10 per cent of the total strength of the Legislative Assembly. With a 90-member Assembly, the Cabinet can have a maximum of nine ministers, leaving room for four more inductions.

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