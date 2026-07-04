Strengthen drainage network, Jammu civic body Commissioner tells officials

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav on Friday undertook an extensive tour of several areas in the city to review the ongoing development works and instructed officials to strengthen the drainage network.

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The Commissioner visited Laxmi Vihar, Tomal Colony, Anand Nagar, Bohri and adjoining localities to assess the status of civic infrastructure and interacted with residents to address their grievances.

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At Laxmi Vihar, residents submitted a memorandum highlighting several long-pending civic issues, including inadequate and choked drainage, damaged internal roads, waterlogging during rainfall, irregular drinking water supply and the recurring flooding caused by the overflow at the confluence of the Muthi/Udhawala Main Nallah and the Om Nagar Nallah near the Tomal Colony Shamshan Ghat.

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Yadav carried out a detailed inspection of the affected areas and reviewed the ongoing drainage improvement works being executed at various locations. Emphasising the need for timely execution and quality of works, he directed the executing agencies to ensure that all works get completed within the stipulated timeframe while strictly adhering to prescribed quality standards.

“Taking serious note of the grievances raised by residents, the Commissioner issued on-the-spot directions to the officers concerned to initiate immediate remedial measures. He instructed officials to undertake regular desilting of drains, prepare comprehensive proposals for strengthening the drainage network, expedite the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads and formulate long-term measures to effectively mitigate flooding,” a statement read.

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He further directed officials concerned to maintain close coordination with the respective departments for early resolution of issues relating to drinking water and power supply.

Yadav assured residents that all genuine public concerns would be addressed on priority. He reiterated that the JMC remains committed to strengthening civic infrastructure, enhancing public amenities and ensuring a better quality of life for the people.