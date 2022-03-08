Strengthen party base in J&K, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 7

Aiming to strengthen the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Assembly elections, party president JP Nadda today held a meeting of senior leaders at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims bound for Vaishno Devi shrine.

He asked the cadre to strengthen the party also in far-flung areas of Jammu division. He shared experiences of his J&K stint when he discharged organisational duties. The BJP chief appreciated the residents for braving hostile conditions in social and economic fields and hailed the party men for strengthening the organisation.

Earlier, accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, he was given a rousing welcome by party members at the Jammu airport. Then he proceeded to the Vaishno Devi temple where he paid obeisance three days ahead of the election results in five states.

After returning from the temple, he discussed with party members the strategy the party would follow in J&K which is expected to witness elections soon after delimitation. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said polls in the UT would be held within six to eight months once the delimitation process is over.

This is the first visit of Nadda to Jammu after the Centre abrogated the Article 370 in August 2019.

J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi said Nadda’s visit had enthused the BJP leaders and workers.

Nadda was accompanied by general secretary Tarun Chugh (party's J&K head) besides J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina. Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta asked the party cadre to gear up for the elections.

1st jammu visit since article 370 abrogation