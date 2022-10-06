Strengthen security grid, officials told

Srinagar, October 5
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a security review meeting here, asking security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations besides further strengthening the security grid to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists in the UT.
Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the UT administration for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring rule of law.
