Strong opposition vital for good governance: Farooq Abdullah

According to a party statement, Abdullah said good governance and effective administration require a strong, active and empowered opposition that can highlight public grievances and hold the government accountable.

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He said the role of the opposition in a democracy extends beyond criticism and includes representing public aspirations, reviewing government policies and safeguarding constitutional and democratic values.

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“The suppression of opposition voices, intolerance towards dissent and denial of people's right to raise legitimate concerns undermine the very spirit of democracy and make claims of good governance meaningless,” the former Chief Minister said.

Abdullah stressed that a strong democratic system rests on freedom of expression, respect for differing opinions, public participation and institutional accountability. Any departure from these principles, he said, is detrimental to democracy.

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He also expressed concern over the alleged use of intimidation, pressure and excessive force to silence dissenting voices and create an atmosphere of fear.

The NC chief said the approach being adopted to suppress people's voices in the national capital today reminded him of the treatment meted out to the people of Kashmir over the years.

He maintained that silencing public voices, restricting dissent and ignoring legitimate demands do not resolve problems but instead widen the gap between the people and those in power. Democracy derives its strength from ensuring that every citizen has the freedom to express views and pursue rights through peaceful and constitutional means, he added.

Abdullah further said that the vote is a sacred trust placed by the people and forms the foundation of democracy.

“Ensuring transparency in the electoral process, restoring public confidence and safeguarding the credibility of democratic institutions are essential,” he said.

Reiterating the National Conference’s commitment to democratic and constitutional rights, Abdullah said the party would continue its efforts to secure the legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, strengthen democratic institutions and work for the restoration of statehood.