Stuck in snow on way to Kishtwar, six men traced

Jammu, February 25
Six persons, who went untraced in Warwan area while on their way from Anantnag to Kishtwar three days ago, were found during a rescue operation today.
The labourers were on foot when they went missing near Margan Top from where they had last contacted their families.
The Kishtwar police said a local resident, Wali Mohammad of Warwan, had informed the police on phone that six of his relatives got trapped during heavy snowfall.
The police took the help of the district administration and also Army personnel to trace them. The labourers had got stuck at a temporary shelter at Margan Top. They started their journey towards their homes on foot again when they were found by the police party.
