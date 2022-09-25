Stuck on highway, woman delivers in ambulance

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, September 24

A 22-year-old woman delivered a baby in an ambulance as shooting stones from a hillock disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Saturday, health officials said.

Shaheena, a resident of Dharam-Sangaldan in Gool, delivered her first child with the help of 108 Ambulance support staff after the vehicle was caught in a traffic jam on its way to the district hospital. Traffic on the highway was disrupted since morning due to the stones sliding off a hillock overlooking the highway at Cafeteria, Mehar.

Several vehicles suffered damage after being hit by the stones but there was no report of any casualty.

Shaheena’s spouse Mohammad Yousuf thanked the medical staff, Army, police and civil volunteers helping Shaheena and her newborn reach the hospital in time.

“We were caught in traffic for over two hours and as the patient’s condition deteriorated, we decided to go ahead with the delivery,” said the nursing orderly accompanying the family from the sub-district hospital in Gool to Ramban.