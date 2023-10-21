Stuck on Kishtwar’s Sinthan Top, two tourists rescued

PTI

Jammu: Two tourists from Punjab who were stranded in the Sinthan Top area in Kishtwar district due to snowfall were rescued on Friday, the police said. Piyush Vij and Mohammed Shareif are in good health and expressed their gratitude to the Kishtwar police, officials said. Police reminded all residents and visitors to exercise caution while travelling to remote or high-altitude areas and take into account unpredictable weather conditions. PTI

Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Authorities proscribed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday amid possibility of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza. This was the second consecutive Friday when prayers were disallowed there. Security personnel were deployed around the mosque to maintain law and order. The managing body of the mosque said Umar Farooq was once again stopped from going to the mosque.

