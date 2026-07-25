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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Student protesters not ready to back down: Omar

Student protesters not ready to back down: Omar

J&K CM said the protest reflects the anger among the youth

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File photo
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday asserted that the student protesters are entitled to make their demands and it is for the Centre to see whether they want the youth protest in Delhi to continue or not.

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He was referring to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) statement about the demand for the Union education minister’s resignation being “non-negotiable”.

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Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah also claimed that the protest is no longer just about the CJP. “I feel the Centre should engage in dialogue with these youngsters on all the issues because this is no longer just about CJP. I don’t think the CJP has any control over this protest now. It has gone beyond their control,” he said.

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The chief minister, who was in Delhi on July 20 along with his party leaders to protest over the delay in the restoration of statehood to the Union territory, said most of the youth he saw on the streets this week were not affiliated with any political party.

“They came out purely out of anger,” he said, adding that it is up to the Centre to do what it wants.

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“I don’t think these youngsters are ready to back down. Sonam Wangchuk ended his protest, but the youth have not withdrawn theirs. Whether the Centre accepts their demand or not, and how long this continues, it is for the Centre to decide,” he said.

Calling for a dialogue with the protesters, Abdullah said the protest reflects the anger among the youth.

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